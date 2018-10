DENVER (CBS4) — The 2018-19 ski season is officially underway in Colorado! Wolf Creek Ski Area in southwest Colorado to open for weekend skiing and riding last weekend, Arapahoe Basin in Summit County opened on Friday, and Loveland Ski Area in Clear Creek County is set to open Saturday.

Now we’ve got the full list of when all the Colorado Ski Country USA member resorts plan to open for the season.*

Listed by Resort Name:

Arapahoe Basin: October 19, 2018 – Early June 2019

Aspen Highlands December 8, 2018 – April 14, 2019

Aspen Mountain November 22, 2018 – April 21, 2019

Buttermilk December 8, 2018 – April 7, 2019

Cooper December 8, 2018 – April 7, 2019

Copper Mountain November 16, 2018 – April 21, 2019

Echo Mountain November 23, 2018 – April 14, 2019

Eldora November 16, 2018 – April 14, 2019

Granby Ranch December 14, 2018 – March 31, 2019

Hesperus December 21, 2018 – TBD

Howelsen Hill November 24, 2018 – March 10, 2019

Loveland October 20, 2018 – May 5, 2019

Monarch November 21, 2018 – April 7, 2019

Powderhorn December 14, 2018 – March 31, 2019

Purgatory November 17, 2018 – April 14, 2019

Silverton November 24, 2018 – April 14, 2019

Snowmass November 22, 2018 – April 21, 2019

Steamboat November 21, 2018 – April 14, 2019

Sunlight December 14, 2018 – April 7, 2019

Telluride November 22, 2018 – April 7, 2019

Winter Park November 14, 2018 – May 3, 2019

Wolf Creek November 2, 2018 – April 7, 2019 (Opened October 13, 2018 for weekends only)

Listed by Opening Date:

October 13 Wolf Creek (Opened October 13, 2018 for weekends only)

October 19 Arapahoe Basin

October 20 Loveland

November 14 Winter Park

November 16 Copper Mountain

November 16 Eldora

November 17 Purgatory

November 21 Monarch

November 21 Steamboat

November 22 Aspen Mountain

November 22 Snowmass

November 22 Telluride

November 23 Echo Mountain

November 24 Howelsen Hill

November 24 Silverton

December 7 Kendall Mountain

December 8 Aspen Highlands

December 8 Buttermilk

December 8 Cooper

December 14 Sunlight

December 14 Granby Ranch

December 14 Powderhorn

December 21 Hesperus

*Dates are subject to change.