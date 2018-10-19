Filed Under:Colorado Forecast, Colorado Weather, Denver Forecast, Denver Weather, Local TV

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – High pressure will control Colorado’s weather this weekend and that means mild and dry weather.

There are a handful of clouds out there this morning but they should clear out by the afternoon.

Conditions look awesome for the openings of A-Basin and Loveland this weekend.

ski day a basin Latest Colorado Weather Forecast: Sunny & Mild Weekend Ahead

We’re also expecting great weather if you’re participating in the Rock-n-Roll Half Marathon in Denver.

rock n roll half marathon Latest Colorado Weather Forecast: Sunny & Mild Weekend Ahead

We could see a little disturbed weather move back into Colorado by the middle of next week but until then it’s clear and calm.

5day Latest Colorado Weather Forecast: Sunny & Mild Weekend Ahead

drought monitor Latest Colorado Weather Forecast: Sunny & Mild Weekend Ahead

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s