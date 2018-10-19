By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – High pressure will control Colorado’s weather this weekend and that means mild and dry weather.

There are a handful of clouds out there this morning but they should clear out by the afternoon.

Conditions look awesome for the openings of A-Basin and Loveland this weekend.

We’re also expecting great weather if you’re participating in the Rock-n-Roll Half Marathon in Denver.

We could see a little disturbed weather move back into Colorado by the middle of next week but until then it’s clear and calm.

