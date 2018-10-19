WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) — Know someone who would love to get into the spirit of Halloween but can’t afford to buy a costume? This weekend, the Frightmare Compound in Westminster is giving away thousands of costumes to families in need.

“We want to support the community that has supported us all these years,” the company stated on Facebook. “So to celebrate our 35th anniversary this Saturday October 20th at 9am We are giving back.”

“We want to make sure everyone has a reason to smile this halloween season,” officials wrote. “If you or someone you know needs a little help with their halloween costumes this year we’ve got your back!”

Officials say they have everything from infant to adult costumes.

The costume give-away starts at 9 a.m. and continues until they run out. There is a limit of one costume per person.

Costumes will be given away on a first-come, first served basis.

The Frightmare Compound is located at 10798 Yukon Street in Westminster. Click here for directions.