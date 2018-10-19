DENVER (CBS4)– Denver Public Schools superintendent Tom Boasberg finished up his final day at DPS on Friday.

He said goodbye to colleagues and teachers he has worked with for nearly a decade.

Boasberg finished up some final business and sent thank you notes while he reflected on the accomplishment’s of the district.

“If you look at Denver now compared to a decade ago, we have the fastest enrollment growth of any city in the country. What we see now are so many families coming to Denver because of the schools. That’s very different than where we were a decade ago. That’s true for families and it’s also true for teachers,” said Boasberg.

During his tenure the number of minority high school graduates in DPS going to college nearly doubled. His critics didn’t like his support for charter schools.