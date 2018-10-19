  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Denver Public Schools, DPS, Local TV, Tom Boasberg

DENVER (CBS4)– Denver Public Schools superintendent Tom Boasberg finished up his final day at DPS on Friday.

He said goodbye to colleagues and teachers he has worked with for nearly a decade.

co boasberg retires frame 0 Denver Public Schools Superintendent Tom Boasberg Says Goodbye

Denver Public Schools superintendent Tom Boasberg (credit: CBS)

Boasberg finished up some final business and sent thank you notes while he reflected on the accomplishment’s of the district.

co boasberg last day frame 687 Denver Public Schools Superintendent Tom Boasberg Says Goodbye

(credit: CBS)

“If you look at Denver now compared to a decade ago, we have the fastest enrollment growth of any city in the country. What we see now are so many families coming to Denver because of the schools. That’s very different than where we were a decade ago. That’s true for families and it’s also true for teachers,” said Boasberg.

co boasberg last day frame 332 Denver Public Schools Superintendent Tom Boasberg Says Goodbye

(credit: CBS)

During his tenure the number of minority high school graduates in DPS going to college nearly doubled. His critics didn’t like his support for charter schools.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s