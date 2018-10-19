By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Have you ever heard of the water year? It runs from October 1 through September 30 of the following year.

It’s a way to track water on an annual basis that accounts for things like soil moisture recharge, maximum runoff and evaporation.

The Colorado Climate Center in Fort Collins recently released a list of notable weather events that took place during the 2018 Water Year in Colorado.

It was the warmest water year on record and the second driest out of 124 years of data.

WEATHER RECORDS BROKEN

1,696 new daily maximum temperatures, 22 monthly records

2,971 new daily record warm minimum temperatures, 100 monthly records

560 new daily low maximum temperatures

292 new daily low minimum temperatures

786 daily precipitation records, 17 monthly records

196 daily snowfall records, 2 monthly records



NUMBER OF 90°F DAYS

Grand Junction – 90 days (new record), normal 59 days

Pueblo – 82 days, normal 67 days

Montrose – 78 days (new record), normal 34 days

Walsh – 77 days, normal 67 days

Lamar – 76 days, normal 78 days

Rangely – 67 days, normal 49 days

Cortez – 60 days, normal 33 days

Denver – 53 days, normal 37 days

Burlington – 52 days, normal 50 days

Trinidad – 48 days, normal 24 days

Boulder – 46 days, normal 26 days

Akron – 44 days, normal 40 days

Fort Collins – 37 days, normal 20 days

Colorado Springs – 34 days, normal 19 days

Steamboat Springs – 11 days, normal 4 days

Alamosa – 5 days, normal is 2 days



RANDOM FACTS

16 long-term weather stations that track snow in the mountains reported a record low peak snowpack

Gateway (Mesa County) went 46 days in a row without rain or snow (Oct. 3, 2017 through Nov. 17, 2017)

Blue Mesa Reservoir (Gunnison County) lost almost half of its maximum capacity (450,000 acre feet)

La Junta (Otero County) had a wind gust of 77.1 mph on Apr. 17, 2018 (highest gust in 30 years)

3 wildfires cracked the top 10 list for largest wildfires on record (Spring Creek Fire, 416 Fire and MM 117 Fire)

severe drought increased by 64% over the course of the water year

Trinidad (Las Animas County) recorded a low of 74°F on June 28, 2108 (all-time warmest on record)

there were 67 reports of hail 2″ or larger, which is more than double the average of 26 reports

a call for no water usage on the Yampa River was placed for the first time ever on Aug. 22, 2018 (flows at Deerlodge were only 19 cubic feet per second)

two tornadoes reported in Park County, bumping the total number ever observed in that county to 7

severe hailstorm hit Colorado Springs on Aug. 6, 2018, with hail up to the size of baseballs, killing 5 animals at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

a massive windstorm hit eastern Colorado on Apr. 17, 2018, causing extensive damage, shutting down air traffic at DIA and starting the Badger Hole Fire in Baca County which burned more than 30,000 acres

overnight low of only 78°F in Grand Junction on Jun. 14, 2018

overnight low of -29°F at Taylor Park Reservoir on Jan. 27, 2018

19″ of snow fell in Coal Creek Canyon on May 3, 2018

daily high of only 4°F at a weather station 7 miles ENE of Virginia Dale on Feb. 20, 2018