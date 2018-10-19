Filed Under:Bridge of Life, DaVita, Haiti, Local TV, Medical Supplies, Port-au-Prince, Spencer Hodge, Valerie Zanon

By Rick Sallinger

DENVER (CBS4)– It took two tries, but a team from Colorado made it to Haiti to provide dental and medical assistance to people living outside the capital city of Port Au Prince.

It was a display of international benevolence and caring that almost didn’t happen.

bridge of life haiti 5pkg transfer frame 317 Bridge Of Life Volunteers Help Haitians With Medical Care, Supplies

(credit: Bridge of Life)

Gas price hikes touched off riots in Haiti’s capital in July.

bridge of life haiti 5pkg transfer frame 438 Bridge Of Life Volunteers Help Haitians With Medical Care, Supplies

(credit: CBS)

Volunteers from Colorado and elsewhere were already on the way and had to be turned back.

bridge of life haiti 5pkg transfer frame 468 Bridge Of Life Volunteers Help Haitians With Medical Care, Supplies

(credit: CBS)

“Our volunteers were incredibly disappointed everybody was so passionate about going to serve in Haiti,” said Greta Walker with Bridge of Life.

bridge of life haiti 5pkg transfer frame 1493 Bridge Of Life Volunteers Help Haitians With Medical Care, Supplies

(credit: Bridge of Life)

They were able to try again a few months later. They delivered supplies, care and medical attention for people living outside of the capital Port Au Prince.

bridge of life haiti 5pkg transfer frame 1193 Bridge Of Life Volunteers Help Haitians With Medical Care, Supplies

(credit: Bridge of Life)

Valerie Zanon of Denver speaking in Haiti said, “The events that happened in July made me more determined to see the project through and i was relieved that it was rescheduled.”

bridge of life haiti 5pkg transfer frame 1944 Bridge Of Life Volunteers Help Haitians With Medical Care, Supplies

(credit: Bridge of Life)

A total of 20 volunteers joined staff members to see 1,900 Haitians. Among those who came from Colorado was Spencer Hodge.

bridge of life haiti 5pkg transfer frame 1677 Bridge Of Life Volunteers Help Haitians With Medical Care, Supplies

(credit: Bridge of Life)

He and the rest of the volunteers are employees of Davita, the kidney treatment firm based in Denver.

bridge of life haiti 5pkg transfer frame 2215 Bridge Of Life Volunteers Help Haitians With Medical Care, Supplies

(credit: CBS)

“This is one of the few times free medical services come out to them where they live,” he said.

bridge of life haiti 5pkg transfer frame 2056 Bridge Of Life Volunteers Help Haitians With Medical Care, Supplies

(credit: Bridge of Life)

Some of the stations helped residents with vital signs, blood tests, doctor visits and dental care.

bridge of life haiti 5pkg transfer frame 2645 Bridge Of Life Volunteers Help Haitians With Medical Care, Supplies

(credit: Bridge of Life)

“Health care despite how difficult it may be you have an obligation to provide it to people around the world,” said Hodge.

bridge of life haiti 5pkg transfer frame 63 Bridge Of Life Volunteers Help Haitians With Medical Care, Supplies

(credit: Bridge of Life)

Those who came from the U.S. were there to give but they also received a lesson about how similar all humans area.

bridge of life haiti 5pkg transfer frame 202 Bridge Of Life Volunteers Help Haitians With Medical Care, Supplies

(credit: Bridge of Life)

Bridge of Life serves 28 countries. It was founded by Davita which helps fund the trips in which volunteers also raise money.

LINK: Bridge of Life

CBS4’s Rick Sallinger is a Peabody award winning reporter who has been with the station more than two decades doing hard news and investigative reporting. Follow him on Twitter @ricksallinger.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s