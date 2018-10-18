By Zack Kelberman

DENVER (247 SPORTS) – The curious case of DeMarcus Walker could reach its apex Thursday night.

With outside linebacker Shane Ray battling a high ankle sprain, and declared out for the game, the Denver Broncos may activate 2nd year defensive end DeMarcus Walker for the first time this season in Week 7 against the Arizona Cardinals.

Chosen in the second round of the 2017 NFL draft, Walker’s rookie year was a washout thanks to the Broncos bafflingly converting him to OLB, an experiment that resulted in one sack in 10 appearances. He was kicked back to DE full-time this offseason, putting on the weight (40 pounds) he lost during the failed transition.

The Broncos primed Walker for a breakout year by talking him up and releasing pass-rushing DL Clinton McDonald at final cuts. They opted to carry six defensive linemen on their 53-man roster and dress five on game days. Evidently, though, Walker, a healthy scratch in each of the team’s first six games, is the odd man out of the rotation.

Head coach Vance Joseph explained earlier this month that Walker is not at fault for his inactivity, chalking it up to the numbers game.

“D-Walk (Walker), he’s had a good camp and he’s working hard every day,” Joseph said on Oct. 4. “It’s a deep, experienced room and we only dress five guys. There’re only six guys in that room, so his turn will come. It’s a long season. We’ve got 12 weeks left to go. It’s a physical, physical game and guys do get nicked. His time will come, but right now we’ve got five guys playing really good football. So, not his fault.”

That Walker is rotting on the sidelines is a shame, because his teammates aren’t applying consistent interior pressure. Zach Kerr and Shelby Harris — moved from DE to nose tackle — have combined for a whopping 24 tackles and a half-sack. Even starters Derek Wolfe (half-sack), Domata Peko (half-sack) and Adam Gotsis (zero sacks) offer next to nothing on passing downs.

The Broncos rank 12th in sacks (16) and dead last against the run. But Joseph is loyal to his guys.

“Zach’s playing good football. He has been for a year and a half now,” he said. “[NT] Shelby [Harris] is playing good football, [DE Adam] Gotsis is playing good football. Our front seven, as far as stopping the run and rushing the passer, has been really good for us. I’m impressed with those guys. That’s the way they work every day.”

Now is the ideal time to give Walker an opportunity. The Cardinals own one of the leakiest offensive lines in the NFL, a unit that’s surrendered seven sacks across rookie quarterback Josh Rosen’s three starts. Imagine a player not named Von Miller, Shaq Barrett or Bradley Chubb rushing the passer — tantalizing, right?

If Denver doesn’t at least dress Walker now that Ray is ruled out, there’s something afoul at work.