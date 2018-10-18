By Ben Warwick

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – A Westminster haunted house is giving back this Halloween, giving away around 5,000 free costumes to those in need.

The attraction is celebrating their 35th anniversary, but it’s the first time they’re giving away costumes.

“A lot of the Frightmare compound family is in education, and a lot of these kids can’t afford costumes, and we want to put a smile on these kid’s faces,” owner Josh Holder says.

The costumes are open to anyone who is unable to pay for a costume, starting at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday. It’s first-come, first-serve, and sizes range from infant to adults.

Ben Warwick is an Assignment Editor at CBS4 and is a native Coloradan. He loves sports, particularly baseball, and telling stories from around the state. Connect with him on Twitter @BenCBS4.