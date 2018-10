SPRING, Texas (AP) — Authorities near Houston are trying to identify a woman who abandoned a toddler on a stranger’s doorstep.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says a video doorbell captured the woman running up to the door of the home in Spring dragging the boy by his arm, ringing the doorbell and knocking several times.

The toddler turns and stares after the woman as she runs then drives away.

@MCTXSheriff investigating abandoned child.

Deputies are hoping the public can help identify the woman in the video and pictures. She abandoned a two year old child at a residence in south Montgomery County last night. pic.twitter.com/5KGBO1kfzJ — MCTXSheriff (@MCTXSheriff) October 18, 2018

The resident of the home called 911. She said the 2-year-old boy was standing there alone when she opened the door.

Authorities say they don’t know the identity of the woman or the boy, who was uninjured and appeared to be in good health.

The child is now in the care of Child Protective Services as authorities try to find his family.

