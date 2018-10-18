  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Child Protective Services, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Texas, Viral Video
(credit: Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office)

SPRING, Texas (AP) — Authorities near Houston are trying to identify a woman who abandoned a toddler on a stranger’s doorstep.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says a video doorbell captured the woman running up to the door of the home in Spring dragging the boy by his arm, ringing the doorbell and knocking several times.

The toddler turns and stares after the woman as she runs then drives away.

The resident of the home called 911. She said the 2-year-old boy was standing there alone when she opened the door.

Authorities say they don’t know the identity of the woman or the boy, who was uninjured and appeared to be in good health.

The child is now in the care of Child Protective Services as authorities try to find his family.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.) 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s