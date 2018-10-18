US Vice President Mike Pence on April 25, 2018 at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. (credit: MANDEL NGAN /Getty Images)

DENVER (CBS4) — Vice President Mike Pence is making a brief stop in Colorado on Thursday.

Pence was scheduled to fly into Buckley Air Force Base on Air Force Two shortly after 11 a.m. and head to Denver to meet with one of those big super Pacs behind campaign ads. He’s scheduled to speak at the America First Action lunch at a restaurant downtown.

Members of the media are not allowed to attend that luncheon.

The vice president’s visit is part of a three-state tour to rally support for Republican candidates.

The PAC is focused on electing candidates who support the political agenda of the Trump administration.

Colorado’s state Republican party didn’t explain the basis of Pence’s visit. However, a spokesperson did not say he was here to endorse the Republican candidate for governor, Walker Stapleton.

After his visit here, Pence will head to Tulsa, Oklahoma to speak at a GOP rally and then to Wichita, Kansas for a campaign event for Kris Kobach, the Republican candidate for governor.