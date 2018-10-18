  • CBS4On Air

University of Colorado Boulder (credit: CBS)

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– The University of Colorado in Boulder is offering guaranteed admission to high school students who want to become teachers.

To qualify for the free admission program, students need to be part of the Teacher Cadet or Pathways to Teaching programs.

Those are offered at 22 school districts across Colorado.

Students also need to meet the minimum GPA and test score requirements.

CU Boulder says it hopes the guaranteed admission will help with the teacher shortage in Colorado.

