GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) — Earlier this fall, University of Colorado Ph. D. graduate Alejandro Henao hit a milestone. After years of painstaking research, he published his doctoral thesis on the impacts of ride-hailing programs.

The results have been making waves. His research showed that services like Uber and Lyft may be a large contributor to traffic congestion in the Denver metro area.

His study was published Sept. 20 in the Journal of Transportation and found that ride-hailing accounts for an 83 percent increase in the miles cars travel in the metro area, and even more frustrating many of those miles are spent deadheading; for every 100 miles an Uber or Lyft driver spends on the road, at least 69 of them are spent driving around without a passenger.

The ride-hailing services just weren’t moving enough people at a time for the footprint they were leaving and with no cap on the number of drivers allowed he saw the problem getting worse.

But he wasn’t just observing it from a classroom or laboratory. When he began his research, he convinced his academic advisors to allow him to do it as an Uber and Lyft driver.

“I mean, this was three years ago when I started to think about it, so when you mentioned Uber back then, half the people or three-quarters of the people did even know what Uber was,” said Henao.

Back then, Lyft was offering $1,000 for the first ride — and with the support of his family and fellow researchers, he hit the road.

Henao put up a sign in his car detailing the study, started talking to passengers and convinced over 300 to take a survey.

Over the course of two years, he discovered not only were drivers deadheading but passengers were forgoing alternative modes of transportation.

Of those surveyed, 34 percent said if it wasn’t for the service, they would’ve taken other public transit, biked or walked.

Nineteen percent of his passengers took the service despite having their own cars and 12 percent of those trips wouldn’t have been taken at all of Uber and Lyft didn’t exist.

Henao studied civil engineering but to him, the problem is more about just cars and roads. He says it’s a social problem and about the impact to people.

“There is a place for the Ubers and Lyfts, it’s just to understand what place should that be.”

He continued, “There is a lot of conversation around making the city less vehicle oriented, less car ownership oriented and more of multi-mode system users.”

Lyft is very familiar with Henao’s study.

Kaelan Richards, a spokeswoman for Lyft said in a statement,

“The claims made in this study run counter to what many academically-sound studies and transportation experts have found. In fact, rideshare users are significantly more likely to use public transit than weekly drivers, rideshare companies are only 0.1% of overall Vehicle Miles Traveled in Denver, and over half of Lyft passengers in Denver use their own cars less because of Lyft. As always, Lyft is focused on increasing car occupancy and making car ownership optional.”

Henao continues to look at the impacts. He is a post-doctoral transportation researcher at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory in Golden.

