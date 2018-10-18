AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The sex offender accused of trying to kidnap a young girl in Aurora is now facing three felony charges and three other charges in the case.

Police say the girl was walking home from her school bus stop near Exposition and Nome Street on Oct. 11 when a man approached her and covered her mouth. The suspect was caught on

Investigators say the girl fought back by biting the man’s hand and screamed.

“This young lady, this extraordinary young lady, did what she needed to to get away, she fought back, she screamed, and she bit this suspect,” said Aurora Police Chief Nick Metz.

The suspect was later identified as Tyler Christensen, 32.

Christensen was formally advised of the charges he’s facing on Thursday. The charges are attempted aggravated sex assault on a child, attempted sexual contact without consent, attempted kidnapping, and three counts of being a habitual offender, which are sentence enhancers.

Christensen is a registered sex offender who was released from prison in October 2017.

His previous charges include theft, burglary, assault and menacing. He was also convicted of felony sexual assault in Grand Junction in 2007.

His preliminary hearing the in the Aurora case is scheduled for Nov. 20.