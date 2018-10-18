By Jeff Todd

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Court documents are spelling out an even more dangerous scenario of a serial rapist praying on teens around Aurora with several incidents happening in the middle of the afternoon.

Bled Kore, 24, has been charged with two counts of sexual assault and remains in jail on a $1 million bond.

Police in Aurora say two incidents happened near Overland High School and an apartment complex southeast of the campus. Both victims were 17 years old.

On Thursday, a heavily redacted arrest affidavit was released. One victim reported she was stalked and abducted before being raped in a car near the apartment she lives in. The suspect threatened violence against the victim’s mother at one point. The assault allegedly occurred around 3 p.m.

Another victim says a suspect on or near school grounds approached her.

“She was backed up against a wall, adjacent to the front doors of the school… (she) advised that the male then ‘raped her against the wall.’”

The victim said the incident happened around 4:45 p.m.

The incidents were reported a few days apart but both occurred on Sept. 13.

“Initially, the investigators did not believe the two incidents were related due to discrepancies in the suspect’s description including the vehicle involved,” said police investigators in a statement.

On Monday, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation found a match to DNA provided in a SANE kit. A match provided through the Colorado Offender Database.

Kore has a lengthy criminal history and likely had to submit a DNA sample after a felony arrest in 2013.

When questioned by police, Kore said the sexual contact was consensual with one female and denied any sexual contact with a second female on the same day.

Police believe there may be more victims who have not come forward in connection to the case.

