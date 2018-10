ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Adams County investigators are sorting through a report of someone firing shots from a red sedan at another vehicle on Interstate 25 Thursday morning.

Copter4 was over the scene near East 58th Avenue at about 7:15 a.m.

That was followed by reports that people ditched the red sedan in a nearby neighborhood.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office says they haven’t heard from a victim.