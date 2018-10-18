  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Evans, Local TV, Prairie Heights Middle School, Teacher Investigated

EVANS, Colo. (CBS4)– A teacher is being investigated for mistreating a 7th grader in Evans.

Police in Evans say the Prairie Heights Middle School teacher taped the 7th grader to a chair and wrapped him several times around his torso and thighs.

children empty classroom e1535561281263 Police: Teacher Investigated After Taping Student To Chair

File photo of a classroom. (credit: KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP/Getty Images)

The incident allegedly happened on Tuesday. Police say they have cellphone video of the incident.

Investigators also say the teacher was seen putting tape on the student’s mouth.

CBS4 contacted the school district to confirm whether an investigation was underway but had not heard back by Thursday evening.

