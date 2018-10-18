EVANS, Colo. (CBS4)– A teacher is being investigated for mistreating a 7th grader in Evans.

Police in Evans say the Prairie Heights Middle School teacher taped the 7th grader to a chair and wrapped him several times around his torso and thighs.

The incident allegedly happened on Tuesday. Police say they have cellphone video of the incident.

Investigators also say the teacher was seen putting tape on the student’s mouth.

CBS4 contacted the school district to confirm whether an investigation was underway but had not heard back by Thursday evening.