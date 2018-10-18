By Zack Kelberman

GLENDALE, Ariz. (247 SPORTS) – Phillip Lindsay wanted it more than the Arizona Cardinals.

And the result was a 28-yard touchdown run to extend the Denver Broncos’ lead to 42-10 over the hapless Arizona Cardinals on Thursday Night Football.

Check out Lindsay’s rumble below.

As of the time of this writing, Lindsay has rushed nine times for 83 yards and the TD — good for a sparkling 9.2 average. He has completely outperformed de facto starting RB Royce Freeman, who’s totaled 37 yards and a TD on 13 carries.

Amid a dominating blowout, the Broncos are executing in all phases, a key to victory that head coach Vance Joseph touched on earlier this week.

“I think execution,” he said. “Simple execution, doing things right. Obviously, playing hard and making plays, that’s what it comes down to. Our team every week is going to be competitive, but the bottom line, to win close games, it comes down to being very detailed in your job and obviously making plays.”

Joseph and his team are truly playing like their lives are on the line, following general manager John Elway’s cryptic comments on Monday.

“We’ve lost four games in a row and everyone is fighting for their lives,” Joseph said. “That’s the way we have to play each game we play. In this league, if you’re not desperate for it, you don’t win. That doesn’t change anything from week to week for us. Every week we feel like we are desperate to win a football game. That won’t change.”