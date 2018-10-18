  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Denver Broncos, Todd Davis

GLENDALE, Ariz. (CBS4) – Broncos inside linebacker Todd Davis recorded his first career interception on Thursday night. He ran the pick back for an early touchdown for Denver.

Defensive lineman Derek Wolfe tipped a pass by Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen up in the air in the Cardinals first offensive series and Davis snagged it and ran it back for the score at State Farm Stadium.

Watch the play:

Davis is in his fifth year with the Broncos, and it’s his first as a team captain.

Todd Davis (credit: CBS)

“It’s huge for me,” Davis told CBS4 when asked about being a captain. “I really feel like I have a great group of guys and a great group of leaders in that locker room, so for them to choose me as somebody they would follow into battle, that’s huge for me.”

