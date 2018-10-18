By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Every day this week has been warmer than the previous day. That trend will continue through the upcoming weekend with temperatures finally returning to seasonal norms.

Our high temperature in the Denver area on Thursday will be near 63° which is still a bit below normal for the middle of October. That’s notable because it will be our 13th consecutive day with cooler than normal weather.

Meanwhile, an upper level weather disturbance that has been sitting west of Colorado for the last several days will finally move east and cross the state on Thursday. It will cause some wind along the Front Range with gusts up to about 25-30 mph but no rain (or snow) is expected other than maybe a light rain shower after dark Thursday night.

The mountains have chance for light snow at any time through Thursday with very minor accumulation outside of the San Juan Mountains in southwest Colorado where 2-4 inches are possible above 10,000 feet.

Sunny, dry, and warmer weather will command the weather throughout Colorado Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

