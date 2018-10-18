DENVER (CBS4)– TSA officers in New York helped a little boy who was on his way to Denver.

When the boy took off his coat for security screening at LaGuardia International Airport, TSA officers noticed he wasn’t wearing a shirt.

The boy’s father told TSA that he had no idea his son didn’t put one on that morning.

Officers were concerned the boy would get cold in Denver so two of them bought him an NYPD shirt at an airport gift shop.

They snapped a photo before sending him through security to catch his flight.