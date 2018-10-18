Filed Under:Colorado Parks And Wildlife, dogs, Endangered Species, Fort Collins, Lory State Park, Poaching

DENVER (CBS4) — Colorado parks and wildlife is taking a page from police departments — and turning to dogs as investigators. K9 Cash is one of the two dogs in the pilot program.

We first met Cash in September, when CPW told us about hunters from New York who were illegally hunting on private property in Larimer County. Cash not only found the bull elk that was poached but he also located the hunter, who was fined.

That’s not all the 2-year-old black Labrador retriever is trained to do — he can track odors of 11 different animals, including a few endangered species.

Cash is the only K9 in the country trained to specifically track boreal toads — a species on the decline in Colorado.

Cash’s efficiency in the field combined with his friendly demeanor means he’s not only great at solving big wildlife crimes, he’s also the perfect dog to educate kids.

Cash is part of a pilot program, and his partner in, Brock McArdle says it’s been going better than expected.

CPW is two years in to the five year pilot program, which is currently funded entirely by donations.

 

