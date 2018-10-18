  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Denver International Airport, DIA, Gaylord Entertainment, Gaylord Rockies, Local TV

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The massive resort and convention center near Denver International Airport has already booked more than a million room nights and it’s not even open yet.

Gaylord Rockies Resort and Convention Center is scheduled to open at the end of the year.

gaylord development frame 0 Gaylord Resort Already Booked 1.1 Million Room Nights

Copter 4 flew over the Gaylord Rockies Resort (credit: CBS)

According to the Denver Business Journal, more than 1.1 million room nights for convention visitors have been booked at the resort.

More than 80 percent of the conventions booked so far have never gathered in Denver before.

gaylord development frame 348 Gaylord Resort Already Booked 1.1 Million Room Nights

(credit: CBS)

The resort in Aurora will have 1,500 rooms and nearly 500,000 square feet in meeting space when the project is complete.

gaylord development frame 581 Gaylord Resort Already Booked 1.1 Million Room Nights

(credit: CBS)

Some of the features that will keep guests at the resort include an indoor and outdoor pool that can hold 1,200 people at once. It will also have a 40 feet tall water slide. Inside the Great Hall, there will be a vintage railroad caboose from the Santa Fe line that operated in Colorado. There will also be a lake and waterfall.

hotel 2 Gaylord Resort Already Booked 1.1 Million Room Nights

(credit: CBS)

The complex is scheduled to open in mid-December.

