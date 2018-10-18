By Zack Kelberman

GLENDALE, Ariz. (247 SPORTS) – Where has this Broncos team been all year?

After kicking off Thursday night’s game against the Arizona Cardinals with a Todd Davis pick-six, Denver’s offense joined the party, marching down the field and scoring on an Emmanuel Sanders pass to Courtland Sutton.

Yes, really.

Sanders took a jet-sweep toss and found a wide-open Sutton in the end zone. Check it out below.

And check out the celebration:

Sanders now has two touchdown catches, a TD run and a TD pass this season — a true do-it-all kind of guy.

The Broncos haven’t waited long to make good on Von Miller’s promise to kick the 1-5 Cardinals’ behind, with the once-promising season slipping away.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a must-win [game],” Miller said Tuesday. “We’re going to kick their ass though. Make sure you put that up there, we’re going to kick their ass. They’re going to get our best this week. Last week was tough, the week before that, whatever. This week, Thursday night, primetime, they’re going to get the Broncos best.”

SMU X2 Sanders to Sutton. Chad Kelly better watch out, Emmanuel coming for the backup.#4Broncos — Ryan Greene 📷🎃 (@RyanCBS4) October 19, 2018

Head coach Vance Joseph also thought the Broncos would block the outside, negative noise permeating from the team’s 2-4 start.

“I think they have. We all get it. We’ve lost four games in a row, everyone’s frustrated, the city’s on fire. We all get it, but we have to simply ignore the noise so we can move on, so we can fix it and win. If you live in the past, you can’t move on to the future. We have to ignore it, go back to work and prove that we can win football games. That will stop the noise.”

Sanders made some waves with the play:

Broncos' @ESanders_10 is now the 1st WR in team history (9th player overall) w/pass TD, rush TD and receiving TD. He is only the 5th wide receiver since the 1970 NFL merger–1st since Mark Clayton in '08 w/BAL–to have a pass TD, rush TD and receiving TD in the same season. — Patrick Smyth (@psmyth12) October 19, 2018