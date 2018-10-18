  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:01 PMMom
    8:30 PMMurphy Brown
    9:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos, Emmanuel Sanders

By Zack Kelberman

GLENDALE, Ariz. (247 SPORTS) – Where has this Broncos team been all year?

After kicking off Thursday night’s game against the Arizona Cardinals with a Todd Davis pick-six, Denver’s offense joined the party, marching down the field and scoring on an Emmanuel Sanders pass to Courtland Sutton.

gettyimages 1052479574 WATCH: Emmanuel Sanders Tosses Touchdown To Courtland Sutton

Wide receiver Courtland Sutton of the Denver Broncos scores a 28-yard touchdown during the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on October 18, 2018 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Yes, really.

Sanders took a jet-sweep toss and found a wide-open Sutton in the end zone. Check it out below.

And check out the celebration:

Sanders now has two touchdown catches, a TD run and a TD pass this season — a true do-it-all kind of guy.

gettyimages 1052479330 WATCH: Emmanuel Sanders Tosses Touchdown To Courtland Sutton

Wide receivers Emmanuel Sanders and wide receiver Courtland Sutton of the Denver Broncos stand for the National Anthem before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on October 18, 2018 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Broncos haven’t waited long to make good on Von Miller’s promise to kick the 1-5 Cardinals’ behind, with the once-promising season slipping away.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a must-win [game],” Miller said Tuesday. “We’re going to kick their ass though. Make sure you put that up there, we’re going to kick their ass. They’re going to get our best this week. Last week was tough, the week before that, whatever. This week, Thursday night, primetime, they’re going to get the Broncos best.”

Head coach Vance Joseph also thought the Broncos would block the outside, negative noise permeating from the team’s 2-4 start.

“I think they have. We all get it. We’ve lost four games in a row, everyone’s frustrated, the city’s on fire. We all get it, but we have to simply ignore the noise so we can move on, so we can fix it and win. If you live in the past, you can’t move on to the future. We have to ignore it, go back to work and prove that we can win football games. That will stop the noise.”

Sanders made some waves with the play:

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s