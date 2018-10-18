Filed Under:Brian Aucone, Cranbeary And Lee, Denver Zoo, Local TV
(credit: CBS)

By Joel Hillan

DENVER (CBS4)– A new petition is circulating, aimed at keeping two Denver Zoo polar bears from being relocated to other zoos. Instead, the proposal would keep the bears together and send them to a sanctuary.

While the intentions of those behind the petition may sound good, zoo officials say doing this would be detrimental to not only Cranbeary and Lee, but all polar bears.

polar bear petition 5pkg frame 2122 Cranbeary And Lee Petition Circulates After Denver Zoo Plan For Relocation

(credit: CBS)

“Polar Bears actually don’t like to be together, neither do Cranbeary and Lee in particular,” said Brian Aucone, Senior Vice President of Animal Sciences at the Denver Zoo.

polar bear petition 5pkg frame 329 Cranbeary And Lee Petition Circulates After Denver Zoo Plan For Relocation

(credit: CBS)

“They spend maybe five to six weeks together and then they don’t want to be together anymore and they tell us that.”

That means it’s time for them to move on – separately.

polar bear petition 5pkg frame 2012 Cranbeary And Lee Petition Circulates After Denver Zoo Plan For Relocation

(credit: CBS)

An association of zoos and aquariums across North America uses DNA research to make sure the bears go to the right place.

polar bear petition 5pkg frame 79 Cranbeary And Lee Petition Circulates After Denver Zoo Plan For Relocation

(credit: CBS)

“We want to make sure that we have genetically sustainable populations for future generations to come visit them and make that connection and appreciate wildlife,” said Aucone.

polar bear petition 5pkg frame 468 Cranbeary And Lee Petition Circulates After Denver Zoo Plan For Relocation

(credit: CBS)

“Our hope is that they will be paired with new mates and have success there,” said Jake Kubie with the Denver Zoo.

polar bear petition 5pkg frame 533 Cranbeary And Lee Petition Circulates After Denver Zoo Plan For Relocation

(credit: CBS)

Kubie says no new polar bears will be coming to the zoo for a while, with grizzly bears taking over the polar bear enclosure.

polar bear petition 5pkg frame 1754 Cranbeary And Lee Petition Circulates After Denver Zoo Plan For Relocation

(credit: CBS)

“Tundra and Kootenai are going to be shifted into the current polar bear habitat after some improvements and renovations are done in order to make it a more appropriate habitat for their species,” he said.

polar bear petition 5pkg frame 618 Cranbeary And Lee Petition Circulates After Denver Zoo Plan For Relocation

(credit: CBS)

Kubie says the zoo is committed to bringing polar bears back, but it will be several years before that is possible, so they hope you enjoy them while you still can.

“We’re coming down to the wire to say goodbye to these guys and so come on out and say goodbye and wish us luck and help us out when they come back,” said Aucone.

LINK: Cranbeary and Lee Petition

Joel Hillan anchors CBS4 This Morning on weekends as well as reports stories for CBS4 News at 5 and 6 p.m. Follow Joel on Twitter @joelhillan.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s