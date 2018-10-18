GLENDALE, Ariz. (CBS4) – Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas eclipsed 9,000 receiving yards in his career Thursday night.

The veteran Denver wideout caught a pass from quarterback Case Keenum at State Farm Stadium against the Arizona Cardinals which pushed his career total past that impressive mark.

Thomas joins five other active players in the NFL who have more than 9,000 receiving yards: Julio Jones, DeSean Jackson, Antonio Brown, Antonio Gates, Brandon Marshall and Larry Fitzgerald.

In the offseason the Broncos retained their former first-round pick for this year despite a $12.03 million salary cap number and $4 million option bonus. He’s due to count $17.53 million against the cap in 2019, the final year of his current contract.