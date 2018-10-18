By John Newby

GLENDALE, Ariz. (247 SPORTS) – Heading into Thursday Night Football, the Broncos were itching for a dominant performance. Defensive leader Von Miller came out and said that they were “going to kick Arizona’s ass”. As it turns out, Miller wasn’t exaggerating. The early portions of this game have been all Broncos, including major plays by the defense. Denver started the game with a pick-six and followed it up with another late in the first quarter.

Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen dropped back and launched a pass toward speedster J.J. Nelson. However, the Arizona receiver was held up in traffic by another Broncos defensive back. All cornerback Chris Harris had to do was step up and grab the interception. He evaded some Cardinals and raced into the end zone. See the full play below:

The Broncos are currently dismantling the wayward Arizona Cardinals, leading 35-3 at halftime. If this first half is any indication, the big plays will continue for the fired up Denver squad.