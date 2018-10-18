GLENDALE, Ariz. (CBS4) – From undrafted to starting 100 games in the NFL — that’s Chris Harris Jr.’s story. The Broncos veteran cornerback started at cornerback for the 100th time on Thursday night in Arizona.

Harris is in his eighth year in the NFL. He played at Kansas in college and, after not being picked in the 2011 NFL Draft, he signed with the Broncos and played in all 16 regular season games as a rookie. He recounted to CBS4 in 2016 that the following season is when things really started to click.

“I would say my second year in the league, Monday night (against) Phillip Rivers. I got the chance to start that game and I had two picks that game. And that was kind of the game that I kind of understood I belong in this league,” he said.

Harris has chalked up numerous stellar games for the Broncos since then. He is a two-time All-Pro and the Denver Athletic Club named him their Athlete of the Year in 2017.

