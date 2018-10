DENVER (CBS4) – Two Broncos have been ruled out after getting hurt at State Farm Stadium against the Arizona Cardinals.

Safety Darian Stewart injured his neck in the first quarter.

Injury update for the Broncos: S Darian Stewart has been downgraded to out (neck injury). — Patrick Smyth (@psmyth12) October 19, 2018

Rookie wide receiver DeSean Hamilton hurt his knee in the second quarter while trying to field a kick return.