ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4)– Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Arvada on Thursday night.

The shooting happened near the Wheat Ridge-Arvada line at West 49th Avenue and Kipling Street.

Arvada Police Officer Involved Shooting in Wheat Ridge/Arvada at W. 49th Avenue and Kipling Street. PIO is on scene and will conduct a press briefing in 30 minutes on the northwest corner just north of the Sinclair Gas Station. No Arvada Officers are hurt. — Arvada Police (@ArvadaPolice) October 19, 2018

What happened leading up to the shooting is being investigated.

No Arvada police officers were hurt in the shooting.