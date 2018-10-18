  • CBS4On Air

Drone4 flew over the Arnold Barn during its move (credit: CBS)

By Matt Kroschel

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– The dream of bringing the historic Arnold Barn back to its glory days is one-step closer to becoming a reality after a major relocation on Thursday.

The iconic barn was built in 1928 and used by dairy farmers for decades. Now, it sits about a mile uphill from its original location.

steamboat barn move 6pkg frame 0 Historic Arnold Barn Moves To New Location For Renovation

(credit: CBS)

For the man behind the wheel of the truck, hauling 70,000 pounds of county history, this is just another day in the office.

steamboat barn move 6pkg frame 150 Historic Arnold Barn Moves To New Location For Renovation

(credit: CBS)

“It’s delicate, very delicate and we got to be smooth,” said Bill Bailey who owns Bailey House Movers from Grand Junction.

steamboat barn move 6pkg frame 330 Historic Arnold Barn Moves To New Location For Renovation

(credit: CBS)

Bailey navigated across wetlands, and narrow roads placing the Arnold barn in its new home.

steamboat barn move 6pkg frame 210 Historic Arnold Barn Moves To New Location For Renovation

(credit: CBS)

The big move makes way for future development. It also gives the barn the honor of welcoming people from around the world to the Steamboat Ski Resort.

steamboat barn move 6pkg frame 700 Historic Arnold Barn Moves To New Location For Renovation

(credit: CBS)

Now the restoration work can begin.

steamboat barn move 6pkg frame 630 Historic Arnold Barn Moves To New Location For Renovation

“Everybody working together, that’s what makes Steamboat Springs such a wonderful place because we see a common vision and a way to make it happen,” said Arianthé Stettner with the Save Arnold Barn Committee.

steamboat barn move 6pkg frame 790 Historic Arnold Barn Moves To New Location For Renovation

(credit: CBS)

steamboat barn move 6pkg frame 1298 Historic Arnold Barn Moves To New Location For Renovation

(credit: CBS)

Matt Kroschel covers news throughout Colorado working from the CBS4 Mountain Newsroom. Send story ideas to mrkroschel@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter @Matt_Kroschel.

