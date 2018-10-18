Drone4 flew over the Arnold Barn during its move (credit: CBS)

By Matt Kroschel

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– The dream of bringing the historic Arnold Barn back to its glory days is one-step closer to becoming a reality after a major relocation on Thursday.

The iconic barn was built in 1928 and used by dairy farmers for decades. Now, it sits about a mile uphill from its original location.

For the man behind the wheel of the truck, hauling 70,000 pounds of county history, this is just another day in the office.

“It’s delicate, very delicate and we got to be smooth,” said Bill Bailey who owns Bailey House Movers from Grand Junction.

Bailey navigated across wetlands, and narrow roads placing the Arnold barn in its new home.

The big move makes way for future development. It also gives the barn the honor of welcoming people from around the world to the Steamboat Ski Resort.

Now the restoration work can begin.

“Everybody working together, that’s what makes Steamboat Springs such a wonderful place because we see a common vision and a way to make it happen,” said Arianthé Stettner with the Save Arnold Barn Committee.

