ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado State Patrol responded to a semi truck crash which left a huge mess behind. The truck crashed into an E-470 bridge over 64th Avenue Wednesday morning.

The crash closed southbound lanes for hours.

Two people were hurt and sent to the hospital, but they’re expected to be okay.

The semi spilled a dry wall material and fuel which had to be cleaned up. Inspectors were on scene to ensure the bridge is structurally sound and safe which CSP said it was.