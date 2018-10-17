DENVER (CBS4) – The newest candidate for Mayor of Denver kicked off her campaign with a news conference in City Park on Wednesday. Lisa Calderon hopes to become Denver’s first female mayor.

The community activist has worked for several Denver non-profits.

In March, Calderon organized a protest calling for Mayor Michael Hancock’s resignation after he apologized for sending inappropriate texts to a former member of his security team.

Calderon wants to create a more affordable and accountable city, especially for housing.

“We want to even the playing field for developers, so it’s resident-led development rather than the other way around,” said Calderon. “Residents understand best what they need in their communities, and we need to be starting there in planning the future of our city.”

Calderon joins five other candidates running for mayor. The election is May 2019.