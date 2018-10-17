By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Wednesday will be the 12th consecutive day with below normal temperatures in the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas. Highs will limited to the mid 50s which is about 10 degrees below normal for the middle of October.

A storm system spinning southwest of Colorado will also send a few clouds toward the Front Range during the afternoon on Wednesday. On the Western Slope and particularly in the San Juan Mountains there will be rain and snow due to the storm but not much precipitation will be able to reach east of the Continental Divide and we expect completely dry weather for Denver and the I-25 corridor. It will however be breezy at times with gusts to 25 mph in metro area.

Closer to normal temperatures will return on Thursday and Friday before we warm above normal this weekend with mid 60s on Saturday and highs near 70° on Sunday.

