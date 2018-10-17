Filed Under:Columbine High School, Dakota Ridge High School, JEFFCO Adaptive Athletics, Lakewood, Local TV, Trailblazer Field

By Tori Mason

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Columbine and Dakota Ridge High School students hit the field to help some fellow students get a better grip on the ball and game rules during a flag football tournament.

Special needs students from Jefferson County got to show off their skills Wednesday during a flag football tournament at Trailblazer Field.

JEFFCO Adaptive Athletics aims to make sports possible for every student in their district — and they do it with a little help from their athletes.

With help from Columbine and Dakota Ridge football players, adaptive athletes across the district were able to get a real student athlete experience at Trailblazer Field, complete with fans, mascots and cheerleaders!

Football players from all the teams enjoyed their time on the field, sharing their experiences and helping others learn in a 360-environment.

“You create a family with them. That’s what always brings people together. It’s a special connection that you can’t find anywhere else but sports. That’s what we try to get everyone to be able to have,” said Edmond Dumud, Columbine High School senior and football player.

These students don’t just play flag football. JEFFCO Adaptive Athletes compete in a different sport every couple of months.

The district says there is more learning to be done than what can be accomplished in the classroom. That includes healthy lifestyles and a variety of activities that every teen can experience.

Tori Mason is an award-winning reporter for CBS4 This Morning. Follow her on Twitter @ToriMasonTV.

