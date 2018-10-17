Firefighter From Lafayette To Return Home After Medical Emergency In Mexico

Filed Under:Cancun, Jason Oliver, Lafayette, Lafayette Fire Department, Local TV

LAFAYETTE, Colo. (CBS4) – A firefighter from Lafayette is scheduled to return to Colorado on Wednesday after a medical emergency threatened to keep him in Mexico.

Jason Oliver, 42, was hospitalized two days into a trip celebrating his 16th wedding anniversary in Cancun.

Doctors conducted a CT scan and found bleeding in his brain.

The family did not have travel insurance and his wife was unsure when they would be able to return home.

Oliver will come home on a commercial flight on Wednesday. He will be taken straight to the hospital to continue his care.

A friend has set up a GoFundMe page for Oliver.

