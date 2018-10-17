EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) – A video of a mother in El Paso, Texas has gone viral after her 13-year-old son turned off the WiFi in their home so she couldn’t see him steal her brand new BMW via the security cameras.

It didn’t take long before mom realized what happened and started driving around to find him. The whole ordeal was caught on video thanks to the teenager’s older sister, Liza.

My 13 year old brother disconnected the WiFi so my mom wouldn’t be able to see her cameras and took her brand new bmw to his gf’s house 🤦🏼‍♀️ I shouldn’t be laughing but damn 😂😂😂 — Lizaconda♛ (@LilaaBites) October 12, 2018

The boy took the car to his girlfriend’s house, but he was gone by the time mom showed up.

Mom, furious by now, was tipped off by the boy’s best friend’s mother of their next stop — another girl’s home where they spent time practicing for a quinceñera.

“She made me bring a belt to whoop his (expletive),” Liza wrote on Twitter.

After mom and Liza tracked the boy down, she pulled up beside the BMW while honking the horn. She yelled, “Pull over now!”

As soon as the two cars pull over, mom tells Liza “Give me the belt,” and she marched up to the BMW. The door opened, and mom grabbed the teenager and started spanking him.

“She said when she opened the door, he was smirking, and as soon as he saw the belt, he wiped the smile off his face,” Liza told KTRK.

She said that her brother had his cell phone and PlayStation 4 taken away for the rest of the year and his bedroom door was taken off.

And he’s grounded “until 2019 or further notice.”