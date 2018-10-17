  • CBS4On Air

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – People in Security-Widefield in El Paso County are trying to make sense of a bizarre crash. It happened Tuesday night.

Police say a man crashed his pickup truck through a backyard fence and plowed into patio furniture and a garden.

Neighbors raced over to help him, but the man quickly got out of the truck with his dog and ran away.

“He did say his dog wasn’t going to attack us or anything, and then he just ran. My first instinct was to ask if he was okay so I took off, tried to chase him to see if he was okay and his dog is okay and to also get a description of him,” one neighbor said.

Now police want to find the man who is wanted on other charges.

