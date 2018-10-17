AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police hope more possible victims of an accused rapist come forward. Police arrested 24-year-old Ble Ghislain Kore on Tuesday.

Two 17-year-old girls reported being sexually assaulted by the suspect in September on the same day.

One happened on South Vaughn Way and the other happened about a mile away on East Jewell Avenue.

Investigators say DNA evidence from both victims led police to the suspect. They then worked with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation to speed the process up and reviewed the state’s sex offender registry.

They solved the case less than a month later.

Aurora police now ask for any additional victims to please come forward and report their information by calling Aurora Police Department Sergeant Rudy Herrera at 303-739-6250.

Victim advocates are available to help victims navigate the reporting process.