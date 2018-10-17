  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Tired workers cost America hundreds of billions annually, survey says
Filed Under:sleep deprivation

By Jillian Harding

(CBS NEWS) – If you’re showing up to work yearning to go back to bed, you’re not alone. Nearly three quarters of America’s workers arrive at work tired, a study by staffing firm Accountemps found, estimating that employee exhaustion costs the economy $411 billion annually.

denver skyline generic Denver Workers Among The Most Sleep Deprived In The Country

Denver (credit: CBS)

Some of the massive mistakes that pooped professionals confessed to making while on the job included accidentally paying everyone twice and deleting a project that took 1,000 hours to assemble, according to the survey.

“The continued workload that workers have, the stress associated with it, has a lot to do with lack of sleep because they tend to take work home,” Accountemps executive Richard Deosingh told CBS News.

Apart from the business impact, it’s simply bad for an individual’s health to not get enough sleep. A good night’s rest is how the body recovers and returns to a productive state. About a third of Americans suffer from sleep deprivation on a daily basis, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Chronic sleep loss can affect a person’s health in many ways, including making you more susceptible to weight gain, high blood pressure, heart disease, diabetes and depression, according to the National Sleep Foundation.

While sleep needs vary from person to person, the foundation says adults need at least seven hours of sleep per day for optimal health. Elementary school children need at least nine hours; teenagers require at least eight hours.

The Accountemps survey included responses from more than 2,800 adult workers from offices in 28 cities in the U.S. The most sleepless city from the report wasn’t Seattle, or even New York, as one might expect. Here are the top five cities where the greatest share of employees reported going to work tired:

– Nashville, Tennessee
– Austin, Texas
– Denver
– Indianapolis
– Des Moines, Iowa

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s