(HOODLINE) – Wondering where to find the best bookstores near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top bookstores in Denver, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you’re in the mood for a good read.

1. Tattered Cover Book Store

Topping the list is Tattered Cover Book Store. Located at 1628 16th St. in LoDo, it is the highest-rated bookstore in Denver, boasting 4.5 stars out of 463 reviews on Yelp. The store also offers a cafe with sandwiches, soup, coffee and more.

Established in 1971, the shop has new and used books organized by section, including fiction, romance, Western, mystery, philosophy, biography, cookbooks and more. There’s also a children’s room, office space and an event area.

Yelper Connie L, who reviewed it on Sept. 30, said, “Nice, large yet cozy bookstore. Has a nice selection for every genre and a nice area for children’s books. Has bargain books and many book recommendations. Has a coffee joint near the back. Great place to just stop by if you enjoy bookstores.”

2. BookBar

Next up is Berkeley’s BookBar, situated at 4280 Tennyson St. With 4.5 stars out of 137 reviews on Yelp, the wine bar and bookstore has proven to be a local favorite.

According to its site, the concept of the spot is to encourage the community to gather and linger while enjoying wine and discussing the written word. The bookstore’s wine bar and cafe offers wines, small bites, desserts, coffee, tea and beer.

Courtney B. wrote, “What a cool concept! This is a really unique spot off Tennyson that I stumbled across. You can stop in during the day for coffee and to get work done or swing by in the evening for a good read and glass of wine.”

3. City Stacks Books & Coffee

LoDo’s City Stacks Books & Coffee, located at 1743 Wazee St., Suite 100, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bookstore, which offers coffee, tea and more, five stars out of 45 reviews.

The family-owned and operated independent bookstore offers an inventory of books divided by genre. There’s also a coffee shop in the store that serves baked goods.

Yelp reviewer Tommy T. said, “This is my go-to coffee shop and bookstore whenever I’m visiting Denver. The employees are quite friendly, the book selection is great and the mochas are absolutely delectable — arguably the best I’ve had anywhere. It’s my home away from home.”

4. Kilgore Books

Over in Capitol Hill, check out Kilgore Books, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 66 reviews on Yelp. You can find the store at 624 E. 13th Ave.

Established in 2008, the eclectically decorated bookstore buys and sells used books and comic books. It features a rotating selection of literature, sci-fi/fantasy, philosophy, science, history and local reads.

Alexandra W. wrote, “Wonderful hole-in-the-wall store with a surprisingly large collection! The science fiction section was especially well stocked if that’s your thing. The books are all used, with reasonable prices. Books that had been marked by the previous owner even had the price lowered!”

5. Mutiny Information Cafe

Finally, there’s Mutiny Information Cafe, a local favorite with 4.5 stars out of 64 reviews. Stop by 2 S. Broadway to hit up the bookstore, which features a cafe and live music, the next time you’re in the neighborhood.

The new and used bookstore also sells records, comic books and DVDs. The coffee bar offers bagels, baked goods, snacks, candy and breakfast cereals. The shop also hosts live events, including bands, comedy shows, film screenings, author meets and magic shows. There are even pinball games and an analog photo booth.

Gordo G., who reviewed it on Oct. 4, wrote, “Top-shelf book, record, comic and coffee place right in the middle of the action on South Broadway. Great folks and good vibes. A perfect spot to chill by day and often functions as a live music venue by night. Hosts many local events and podcasts.”

Article provided by Hoodline.