By Adam Munsterteiger

BOULDER (247 SPORTS) – Colorado head coach Mike MacIntyre confirmed senior defensive lineman Jase Franke suffered a torn ACL during the Buffaloes’ loss at USC and will miss the remainder of the 2018 season. Starters Mustafa Johnson, Javier Edwards and Israel Antwine are the only defensive linemen that had played more snaps than Franke going into last Saturday’s game.

“It is really sad. That is the end of his career here,” MacIntyre said. “I went up to him on the sideline between timeouts when I realized what was going on. When we started talking, he just started bawling, which I don’t blame him. I wanted to start crying but I had to stay focused.”

A native of Southern California, Franke saw action in 39 games with the Buffaloes and recorded 60 tackles.

“He has done a great job here for us as a player,” MacIntyre said. “He is a phenomenal young man. He is going to be a big time success in life. We’re going to miss Jase. Hurting your knee is hard enough but when you know (your career) is over, that is really hard, especially in his hometown playing there in front of his family. It makes it even more emotional.”

Offensive athlete Laviska Shenault, slot receiver Jay MacIntyre and running back Travon McMillian were also banged up during last Saturday’s game.

“We haven’t found out anything on (Shenault) yet. They are still evaluating everything… still has a sore toe so we’ll see,” Mike MacIntyre said. “Travon is doing well. He had a little bit of a thigh bruise but he was running around today doing fine. Jay is in the concussion protocol. We’ll go from there.”

Because of the late start time out in Los Angeles, Colorado’s players and coaches did not return home until 6 am on Sunday morning. As a result, MacIntyre decided to “slow it down a little” on Monday.

“We had it be a little bit more of a walkthrough to (help them) recover,” MacIntyre said. “It was a physical game. But I thought they were focused and locked in (today). … No excuses. Nobody cares. They just expect you to show up and win on Saturday. So that is what we have to do.”

After completing 75.6 percent of his passes through the first five games of the season, quarterback Steven Montez had 21 incompletions and just 170 passing yards against USC. MacIntyre said his poor performance, statistically speaking, was the result of different factors.

“A couple of them were not his fault but were the receiver’s fault (running the wrong route),” MacIntyre said. “And then he missed one or two (throws) because there was quite a bit of pressure on him at times. Overall, Steven kept playing well enough to give us a chance to win. You go back watch that game and watch how that guy competed, Steven competed like crazy.”

The Buffaloes opened as a 17-point underdog for their upcoming game at Washington, which will kickoff on Saturday at 1:30 pm (MDT) with national television coverage on FOX.