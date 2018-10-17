By Joel Hillan

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Pediatric patients at Children’s Hospital Colorado and their families got a special treat Wednesday. Spirit of Halloween hosted a party complete with free costumes, games and crafts.

Families like the Hernandez’s were grateful the distraction.

“It’s always hard when I bring her for chemo because it’s painful and she has a hard time,” said Claudia Hernandez.

A little more than a year ago her daughter, 2-year-old Valentina Hernandez, was diagnosed with Leukemia.

After a year of chemo treatments, Valentina is now cancer free, but she’ll need two more years of treatments to prevent the Leukemia from coming back.

“I see a fighter. I mean, that little girl is so little and so strong, stronger than everyone at home and stronger than anyone I know,” said Claudia.

Valentina and her 5-year-old brother, Sebastian, got the opportunity Wednesday to pick out a free Halloween costume.

“She found a bunny and my son found a Spiderman,” said Claudia.

“It’s really nice of them to bring them, we have new costumes,” said Aria.

Aria is a 1st grader, when she grows up she says she wants to be a doctor for animals.

Four years ago Aria got very sick.

“I had to come to the hospital every single week,” she said.

This time she’s just here for some tests. Being able to pick out a special costume and get her face painted made it all more bearable.

“They love these events, and it just makes everything easier for them too,” said Claudia.

For the Hernandez family, it’s a reminder of the challenges of the past and gratitude for those who fought alongside them.

“I’m thankful to not only God, but everyone here in the hospital and to our family and friends,” she said.

If you would like to help with events like these, you can donate at www.childrescoloradofoundation.org

