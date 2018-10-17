CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – Frustrated business owners are dealing with more smash and grab burglaries — this time in Centennial. The suspects targeted three businesses near South Yosemite Street.

Right now, police do not believe the crimes in Centennial are tied to the 10 other smash and grabs earlier this week in Parker. Those in Parker are a couple of miles apart from each other.

Littleton, Arvada and Denver have also been hit by the same kind of burglaries in the last two weeks totaling to 28 businesses.