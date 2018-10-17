BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – City leaders in Boulder are putting on hold a proposal to stop approving plans for homes bigger than 3,500 square feet.

The proposal would have included heavy penalties for homeowners who violated the rule. It also would have meant fines for future homeowners who would renovate and make their homes larger.

Homeowners expressed exasperation at a meeting Tuesday night about the potential loss of ability to get return on investment in their homes.

“From our perspective, we have a growing family. We have a lot of people who come from out of town — grandparents, cousins, uncles. So for us having a bigger house is kind of a necessity,” Cory Shapinski told CBS4.

Members of the Boulder City Council said they’re concerned about smaller, more affordable houses being demolished and replaced with bigger, more expensive homes.

The council may revisit the issue later this year.