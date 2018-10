DENVER (CBS4) – Xcel Energy says around 30,000 customers had their power knocked out at around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

We have a large outage in Colorado tonight. The crews are hoping to have this fixed around 11:30 pm; however, this is not a guarantee that it will be available. We appreciate your patience. — Xcel Energy (@xcelenergy) October 17, 2018

Customers throughout the Denver area including the Park Hill, East Colfax, Cheesman neighborhoods and along Interstate 225 reported power outages.

Xcel crews say there is a problem at the Harrison Substation and crews are on route. They say they hope to have the problem fixed by 11:30 p.m.

LINK: Xcel Energy Outage Map