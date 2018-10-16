By Makenzie O’Keefe

DENVER (CBS4)– A grateful family is thanking the paramedics they say saved a husband and father from death.

On Tuesday, Will White and his wife met the man and woman who he says “gave him his life back.”

White doesn’t remember much about what happened. It was eight weeks ago when his family found him in cardiac arrest. He had gone for a run but ended up walking home.

Minutes later, he was lying on the floor of his home unconscious and barely breathing.

His 5-year-old found him, and ran to his wife saying that “daddy has a bloody nose.”

White’s wife, Mara Prandi-Abrmas called 911 immediately. In just three minutes, Denver Health Paramedics Keri Reiner and Spencer Lee were at the home.

Lee tells CBS4 that when he arrived, he knew it was a serious situation because he heard the fire department charging an AED, or automated external defibrillator. He and Reiner immediately got to work.

“I just go into work mode and think what can I do right away and what do I need to do first to save this person,” Lee said.

Weeks later, White said he owes his life to how quickly these paramedics arrived.

“It’s amazing,” White said. “I’m pretty close to 100 percent and had they taken a few minutes longer, I may not even be here.”

That’s why he and his wife wanted to personally thank them.

“Against all odds not only is he alive but he has a memory and all these things we didn’t think we would remember,” she said. “It’s incredible they got there as fast as they did.”

It was a special reunion for both this family and the paramedics on Tuesday.

“This is something we don’t get the opportunity to do very often and it is great to have a good outcome and see you’ve made that impact on somebody,” Reiner said.

