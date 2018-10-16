By Matt Kroschel

GRANBY, Colo. (CBS4)– The new mural that covers an old retaining wall in downtown Granby that spans an entire block, is just the beginning of a rebirth the town hopes will draw more visitors to the small community.

Jessica Blair with Granby Chamber of Commerce says the new mural, along with an additional one painted on the side of a downtown business, are the first steps in a downtown revitalization plan aimed at drawing more people to the small town.

Along the way, the project brought the community together.

“Our community is over the moon. They’re so proud that a small town can pull off a piece of art of this size and caliber,” Blair told CBS4’s Matt Kroschel.

“The mural gives people a reason to stop and take a selfie. It seems to be a trend these days, ‘Let’s take a selfie together.’ It’s a place where people to congregate and gather.”

Artists from So-Gnar Creative Division of Denver collaborated with local volunteers to create the entire city block of art over the summer.

The main mural featured horses, fish, and mountains, everything that makes Granby a great place to live and visit, according to Blair.

The public art is just the beginning. Granby has big plans for Main Street that include creating new bikes lanes and traffic barriers to make it easier for pedestrians to get around. And of course, more art.

