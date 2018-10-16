  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado Forecast, Colorado Weather, Denver Forecast, Denver Weather, Local TV

By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – Much drier air had taken over the central Rockies for Tuesday. This will deliver lots of sunshine for the start of a warming trend to take over. The only “fly in the ointment”, is a small storm system over Arizona that will bring in some rain and mountains snow to the southern and Central mountains overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.

kcnc master1 Latest Colorado Weather Forecast: Dry Air Brings Tuesday Sunshine

This system will slow the warming trend a bit on Tuesday with a few more clouds and some mountain snow. Until then, there will be lots of sunshine over the Front Range and Northern Colorado for Tuesday. The little change for Wednesday and then it’s off to the races by Thursday.

futurecast state am nutu1 Latest Colorado Weather Forecast: Dry Air Brings Tuesday Sunshine

Thursday into the weekend the sixties return with a ridge of high pressure transitioning into the area. In fact, there is a possibility that Denver may work its way back to near 70 by Sunday.

5day Latest Colorado Weather Forecast: Dry Air Brings Tuesday Sunshine

drought monitor Latest Colorado Weather Forecast: Dry Air Brings Tuesday Sunshine

Meteorologist Dave Aguilera is a Colorado native and has been forecasting weather in the Rocky Mountain region for over 25 years! Connect with Dave on Facebook and on Twitter @DaveAgCBS.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s