By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – Much drier air had taken over the central Rockies for Tuesday. This will deliver lots of sunshine for the start of a warming trend to take over. The only “fly in the ointment”, is a small storm system over Arizona that will bring in some rain and mountains snow to the southern and Central mountains overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.

This system will slow the warming trend a bit on Tuesday with a few more clouds and some mountain snow. Until then, there will be lots of sunshine over the Front Range and Northern Colorado for Tuesday. The little change for Wednesday and then it’s off to the races by Thursday.

Thursday into the weekend the sixties return with a ridge of high pressure transitioning into the area. In fact, there is a possibility that Denver may work its way back to near 70 by Sunday.

Meteorologist Dave Aguilera is a Colorado native and has been forecasting weather in the Rocky Mountain region for over 25 years! Connect with Dave on Facebook and on Twitter @DaveAgCBS.