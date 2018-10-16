Filed Under:Aurora, Frederick Manzanares, Janette Solano, Local TV
Frank Manzanares (credit: CBS)

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – An Aurora man was sentenced to six months in jail with work release and two years of probation after he pleaded guilty to animal cruelty. Prosecutors say Frederick Manzanares, 51, and Janette Solano, 49, had sex with a male Akita mix.

The dog now faces euthanization after officials say he has grown to be aggressive.

In September, Manzanares pleaded guilty to two counts of animal cruelty, both of which are misdemeanors. Solano pleaded guilty to one count of animal cruelty.

Solano was given a 24-month deferred judgement and sentence.

