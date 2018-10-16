DENVER (CBS4) – If you loved the music and odd romance of “Phantom of the Opera”, you may have wondered, “What happened next?” Andrew Lloyd Webber gives you the answer in “Love Never Dies.”

The sequel musical is set 10 years after “Phantom” and plays out in New York’s Coney Island where the phantom has been hiding since his disappearance in Paris. Christine is married to Raoul and they have a son, but the mysterious Phantom is still as obsessed as ever.

Set among the freaks and sideshows of Coney Island, Christine is once again faced with intrigue by the Phantoms musical genius and his aggressive obsession with her. There are difficult choices, tragic outcomes and surprises that audiences might not see coming.

“Love Never Dies”plays at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts from October 23rd through October 28th.